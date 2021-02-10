UoM to hold meet on Intellectual Property Rights on February 19

MYSURU

10 February 2021 23:09 IST

The Intellectual Property Rights Cell of University of Mysore will be holding a workshop on “Patent and Prosper – Building Awareness on Intellectual Property Rights” on February 19 at IOE auditorium of Vignana Bhavan on the Manasagangothri campus in the city.

According to a brochure put up on the website of University of Mysore, the workshop aims to create Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) awareness among the faculty, research scholars and students.

“This workshop gives insight about beneficial aspects of patenting their creative, novel ideas and innovations’’, the brochure said.

Information on various types of intellectual properties such as patents, copyrights, and trademarks will be provided during the event. Focus will be on importance and scope of IPR in academic research, patentability criteria, translation of research into products, services or technology, besides commercialisation of IPR and licensing.

The workshop will be attended by M.N. Bheemesh, Senior Advisor, ALMT Legal, a law firm in Bengaluru, who will speak on “Unleashing creativity and demystifying Intellectual Property Rights“ and Rakesh Prabhu, partner at ALMT Legal, Bengaluru, who will speak on “Patents to Boost Innovation – Key aspects of patentability subject matter and understanding copyright protection’’.

More information can be obtained from Coordinator of the IPR Cell, University of Mysore, Asna Urooj. on 0821-2419632.