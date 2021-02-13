UoM to get its own community radio station

MYSURU

13 February 2021

V-C Hemanth Kumar launches logo of Radio Manasa

If everything goes as planned, the University of Mysore may soon become the first State university to launch a community radio station (CRS) of its own for broadcasting educational-based programmes.

On the occasion of World Radio Day, the logo of the community radio station – Radio Manasa – was unveiled at the Vignana Bhavan here on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, who launched the logo of Radio Manasa, said the University was awaiting a clearance from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for formally launching the activities of the community radio station. Today being the World Radio Day, the logo was launched to mark the occasion.

Besides the I and B Ministry, the radio station also needed clearances from the Ministry of Telecommunications, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the University was hoping to get the nod soon. The process of launching the station was started three years ago, and the University is inching closer to make it a reality.

The name kept for the community radio station was chosen since the campus is called Manasagangotri.

This is perhaps the first community radio station project taken up by the State university although the agricultural universities have launched such an initiative, for fulfilling their objectives.

Sapna M.S., Coordinator, Radio Manasa Community Radio Station, University of Mysore, spoke about the initiative.

Registrar R Shivappa, Lokanath N.K., Director, PMEB, University of Mysore, Devaraja T.S., Finance Officer, Niranjan Vanahalli, professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, and others were present.