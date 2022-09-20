UoM to conduct entrance exam for all PG courses

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 20, 2022 19:26 IST

The University of Mysore is conducting entrance examinations for admission to postgraduate courses under Scheme-A and Scheme-B for the academic year 2022-23. It has invited applications from the eligible students for admissions.

The PG courses are run on the main Manasagangotri campus in Mysuru; Hemagangotri campus in Hassan; Sir M. Visvesvaraya PG Center, Tubinakere in Mandya; Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Postgraduate center in Chamarajanagar; constituent colleges, and government, private affiliated and the autonomous colleges.

In a note, the university said the entrance examination is compulsory for all the PG degree courses for all candidates (except foreign nationals). Candidates have to apply and appear for the entrance examinations separately for each course. However, there shall be a single common entrance examination for some groups of courses.

Zoology, Applied Zoology, Botany, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Genetics, Sericulture and Seri Biotechnology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology come under Group 1.

Under Group 2, the courses include Ambedkar Studies, Buddhist Studies, Social Justice and Empowerment, Cooperative Movement, Development Studies, South Indian Studies, Linguistics, International Relations, Philosophy, Comparative Literature, and Translation Studies, Folklore, Jainalogy and Prakrit, West Asian Studies, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Women’s studies, Rural Development, Tribal Development, Master of Library Science and Information Science come under Group 2.

M. Com, and M. Com in Financial Services come under Group 3; M Sc. Chemistry/Organic Chemistry come under Group 4; M Sc. and MA in Anthropology come under Group 5 and M Sc. Geology, Applied Geology, Earth Science and Disaster Management come under Group 6, the note said.

For the remaining courses not included in the above groups, candidates have to appear separately for each entrance examination. Candidates who seek admission for MBA, MCA and M Tech in Data Analytics and Learning are advised to contact the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the UoM said.

For B Arch/M Arch and B Plan, the entrance examination is through NATA. Candidates can visit www.uompgadmissions.com for more details on the admission.

Registrar Shivappa told The Hindu that the dates of the entrance examination will be announced later.

