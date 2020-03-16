UoM to close down hostels temporarily

Mysuru

16 March 2020 22:35 IST

The University of Mysore has decided to temporarily close down its students’ hostels in view of the COVID-19 scare.

According to a circular issued by the University on Monday, all the students and research scholars staying in the hostels should return to their native places and not return till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. There are a total of 18 hostels, housing 4,000 students and research scholars.

The circular has cited a government order in the regard and requested the students and research scholars to cooperate with the University authorities on the “sensitive” issue.

Registrar R. Shivappa told The Hindu that a large number of students had already vacated the hostel and returned to their native places.

However, the University authorities were in a dilemma over sending students from Kerala to their native place in view of the relatively high number of infected people in that State.

Meanwhile, the University had put off a decision on running the mess facilities in the hostel.