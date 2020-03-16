Karnataka

UoM to close down hostels temporarily

The University of Mysore has decided to temporarily close down its students’ hostels in view of the COVID-19 scare.

According to a circular issued by the University on Monday, all the students and research scholars staying in the hostels should return to their native places and not return till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. There are a total of 18 hostels, housing 4,000 students and research scholars.

The circular has cited a government order in the regard and requested the students and research scholars to cooperate with the University authorities on the “sensitive” issue.

Registrar R. Shivappa told The Hindu that a large number of students had already vacated the hostel and returned to their native places.

However, the University authorities were in a dilemma over sending students from Kerala to their native place in view of the relatively high number of infected people in that State.

Meanwhile, the University had put off a decision on running the mess facilities in the hostel.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 10:36:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/uom-to-close-down-hostels-temporarily/article31084928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY