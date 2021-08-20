UoM takes a pioneering step, sets up Career Hub for students

MYSURU

20 August 2021 19:34 IST

Manasagangotri now provides co-working space with plug-n-play workstations for fostering innovation

Described as a pioneering initiative, the University Career Hub that was launched on Manasagangotri campus here on Friday aims at upskilling youth and enhancing job placements besides bridging the demand-supply gap of talent in the market.

With the state-of-the-art infrastructure, the centre is now open to the students and teaching community and will provide opportunities for research, creative experimentation and prototyping.

All students of the University of Mysore – be it a student of arts, commerce or science - will benefit from the infrastructure and skilling programme as the hub focuses on three programmes – skill development, innovation and incubation/start-up.

Advertising

Advertising

It strives for innovative teaching approaches for bringing in discovery, student creativity and hands-on experimentation that will be the core of designing these skilling programmes, according to the University.

Minister for Higher Education and IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan inaugurated the career hub besides other new initiatives and new infrastructure of the university at Manasagangotri. He was accompanied by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, Registrar Shivappa and others.

The University officials told the Minister that the skill development initiatives will focus on getting students to be industry-ready. Generic skills like English, coaching for competitive exams like UPSC; resume writing clinics; and industry certification programmes in collaboration with industry leaders like Google Cloud readiness, IB and SAP are planned. The hub has membership with industry bodies like CII and NASSCOM.

The hub has a makers’ lab or the innovation centre for fostering innovation culture through hands-on experimentation and rapid prototyping. Multi-disciplinary teams will collaborate on projects in the space of toy making, agritech, rural healthcare and education, a note from the University said.

The incubation or the centre for start-ups helps youth to identify and work on social circumstances that will impact lives and communities of semi-urban and rural Mysuru. It is equipped with best in class co-working space with plug-n-play workstations, high speed internet and power backup and meeting rooms. The centre aims to host a small team of budding entrepreneurs.