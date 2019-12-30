UoM submits proposal to restore Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion

The University of Mysore (UoM) has sent a proposal to the State government for the restoration of Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, located on the Manasagangotri campus.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said on Monday that the Tourism Department was keen on financing the project and has agreed to grant up to ₹10 crore. The proposal was sent a while ago but the State government collapsed before any decision could be taken. Now, it is being revived, said Prof. Kumar.

The ground floor of the palace is well-maintained, but the first floor requires a lot of repair and restoration. Engineers have prepared a detailed project report and have pegged the cost of repairs at ₹10 crore, the V-C said.

The Education Department does not fund the restoration of buildings, and hence the Tourism Department expressed interest in doing so. The issue first came up at the District Heritage Committee meeting held earlier this year. Once approved, the project will see the university and the Tourism Department sign an MoU. The engineering division of the university maintains the heritage structure, which was constructed in 1905. After the District Heritage Committee expressed dismay over the maintenance of the structure, the Tourism Department evinced interest in funding restoration works.

The palace was constructed during the regime of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for princess Jayalakshmi Ammani. It was acquired by the university in the 1950s to establish a postgraduate centre, and underwent comprehensive restoration work with funding from Infosys in 2002. It houses the folklore museum with a rich collection of artefacts related to the folk traditions of Karnataka.