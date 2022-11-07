Karnataka

UoM signs MoU with Bengaluru firm to help students

 

The University of Mysore signed an MoU with Clicks Campus, Bengaluru, here on Monday. The MoU provides for students to download Clicks Campus mobile app from the Google play store of Apple’s App store and sign up for free to access course materials for various competitive examinations. A release said the course can be accessed by students at any time of their convenience and would be available round-the-clock. Topics covered include verbal ability, group discussion, resume writing, mental ability, quantitative aptitude, logical and critical reasoning, interview facing skills etc.


