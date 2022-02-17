UoM scientists bag global honor for research work

Their work gets published in international journal, bags award

The University of Mysore has achieved another milestone as the research paper published by its faculty members and their international collaborators has been chosen as the “Best Paper Award in Biochimie”.

K.S. Rangappa and Mohan C.D. from the University, along with their international collaborators, discovered that Vitexin (a chemical isolated from passion flower) kills the liver cancer cells by targeting STAT3 protein which is over-activated in various human cancers. They published this work in an internationally reputed journal named “Biochimie” and the paper was chosen as “Best Paper Award in Biochimie”, a press release said here.

K.S. Ahn of South Korea and Gautam Sethi of the National University of Singapore are the international collaborators of the project. The best paper of the year award has been announced on the official website of Biochimie (https://www.journals.elsevier.com/biochimie/news/2020-best-paper-award-in[1]biochimie).

Prof. Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore, and Mr. Mohan, an assistant professor, are the scientists involved in executing the research work from the University of Mysore. Mr. Mohan has been awarded a cash prize of 1000 Euros (about ₹87,000 in Indian currency) for being the first author of this publication.

Prof. Rangappa and Mr. Mohan have been invited to receive the award and deliver a lecture at the upcoming annual congress of the French Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology on July 4 and 5 at the University of Paris, France, the release said.

“Prof. Rangappa and Mr. Mohan have been accorded several patents for the discovery of anti-cancer compounds against various human cancers and published many research papers in internationally peer-reviewed journals,” the release added.

Prof. Rangappa is serving as distinguished professor at the University of Mysore. Mr. Mohan is Assistant Professor at the Department of Studies in Molecular Biology, University of Mysore..