UoM Registrar takes charge

R. Shivappa, Professor, Department of Social Work, University of Mysore, Manasagangothri, has been appointed Registrar (administration) of University of Mysore. According to a notification issued on Friday, Dr. Shivappa has been appointed to the post with immediate effect. He replaces Lingaraj Gandhi, who has been repatriated to his parent department.

However, the Karnataka State Universities and Colleges Backward Classes and Minorities’ Teachers Association has opposed Dr. Shivappa’s appointment to the post. Association Secretary J. Sannappa had written to Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa against the posting as he had been appointed as teaching faculty allegedly in violation of rules.

The association said the judicial inquiry conducted by Justice (Retd.) H. Rangavittalachar Commission had found that a total of 123 appointments had been made to the university in violation of the State Government’s Recruitment Rules, UGC regulations and reservation policies during the tenure of former Vice-Chancellor J. Shashidhar Prasad.