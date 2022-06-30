UoM ready to establish medical college in Mysuru: VC

Proposal to be sent to State govt., varsity offers to provide land for the purpose

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar on Thursday said a proposal will be sent to the State government to establish a medical college in Mysuru an the university was ready to provide a plot measuring about 25 acres towards realising the project.

Announcing this at the Academic Council meeting here, Prof, Kumar, while replying to JD(S) MLC Manje Gowda, said the university had earlier proposed to establish the medical college on its land at the foothills of Chamundi here. “We did not proceed further as it required an investment of about ₹250 crore. Also, a much larger space was required for developing the college, hostels and so on. There was an opinion to establish the college on a PPP model but it did not materialise.”

Mr. Gowda asked the VC why the university did not consider developing a medical college along with the college of engineering. To this, Prof. Kumar said the matter was discussed with the Minister for Higher Education and the Pro-Chancellor. “We had around 20 acres of land on the foothills and an institute was already planned over there. Even today the university is ready to establish the college like it did the engineering college on its campus if it gets the funds from the government,” he said.

The VC said the School of Pharmacy is coming up with courses like BPharm and DPharma likely to be introduced from this year onwards.

Prof. Kumar said 17 temporary faculty members have been appointed to the engineering college which started its operations from last year.