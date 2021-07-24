UoM proposes shift system in colleges to cope with increase in admissions

Recruiting additional teachers imperative, says VC

The University of Mysore proposes to introduce shift system in colleges from the new academic year to cope with additional intake of students as the government has promoted all of them following cancellation of II PUC examination due to the pandemic.

Vice-Chancellor Hemantha Kumar said that he will soon convene a meeting of all principals of colleges under the jurisdiction of the university and seek their approval or suggestions.

There are 228 first grade colleges under the jurisdiction of the University of Mysore with an intake capacity of around 20,000 every year. But the number of students seeking admission for first year UG courses is expected to increase to nearly 30,000. Hence colleges will be given permission to enhance their intake by creating additional sections, said Prof. Hemantha Kumar.

The issue will also come up in the meeting of all the Vice-Chancellors of the State scheduled to be held in due course and would be discussed there, he added.

It is not possible to create new infrastructure at short notice and hence the only feasible way is to introduce shifts in the working of colleges, said Prof. Hemantha Kumar. “However, this will make it imperative for colleges to recruit additional teachers for which the government has to issue clearance.’

But this arrangement will only be for the batch seeking admission for the first year degree during the academic year 2021-22. The arrangement will be in vogue till the completion of 3 years which is the normal duration of the UG course. “We expect normalcy during next year and hence even the admission will be restricted to only those who clear the II PUC examination’’, said Prof. Hemantha Kumar.

The new academic year will commence from October 1 as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, by when most of the entrance tests for admission to professional courses will be over.

Meanwhile, the varsity is bracing for reopening of the colleges from Monday after a long gap. Though the educational institutions reopened after the first wave, the second wave disrupted the off-line classes. Prof. Hemantha Kumar said a majority of the students and staff of the varsity are already vaccinated and hence the off-line classes are expected to be near-normal.