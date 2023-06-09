UoM professor receives resignation acceptance letter after 29 years

June 09, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Bengaluru

A University of Mysore (UoM) professor was taken by surprise when he received a resignation acceptance letter from Goa University (GU) for the post he had quit in 1994. The GU officially accepted his resignation letter on June 2, 2023, after 29 long years.

Professor Muzaffar H. Assadi, who is currently serving as Dean, Faculty of Arts, moved out of GU in 1994 to start working in UoM. However, after about two-and-a-half years, he sent his resignation letter for the post of lecturer as there was a lean period. Lean period means an employee has a stipulated time period to officially resign from the post as he could come back to work if he/she changes their mind.

For Mr. Assadi, who had completed Junior Research Fellow (JRF), this was his second job. He started his career as a temporary lecturer in Mangalore University.

The resignation acceptance letter accessed by The Hindu said: “Pursuant to the resolution of the Executive Council in its meeting held on July 28, 1997, post facto approval is hereby conveyed for the acceptance of resignation of Dr. Muzaffar H. Assadi with affect from July 9, 1994, from the post of lecturer in Political Science in the Department of Political Science at Goa University held by him earlier to enable him to join the post of Reader in the Department of Studies in Political Science in University of Mysore, Mysuru, Karnataka.”

Mr. Assadi said as he had submitted the official resignation letter after two-and-a-half years, he had asked GU to accept the letter with effect from 1994. “I was shocked to see the letter, and I still cannot believe this can happen,” he said.

‘Why now?’

Mr. Assadi said as he is up for retirement, the UoM had written to GU asking service details of him for financial and other reasons. Officials at GU went through his file and found the resignation was not accepted. After this, the varsity drafted the acceptance letter.

V.S. Nadkarni, Registrar, GU, told The Hindu that while he drafted the order, he looked into the files as to why there was a delay. “I was appointed as Registrar about a year back and I had to dwell into files to know the reasons behind the delay. Due to some technical reasons, the resignation was not accepted,” Mr. Nadkarni said.

