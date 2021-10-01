UoM invites applications for PG programmes

The University of Mysore on Friday invited applications from eligible candidates for admission to its postgraduate progammes offered by its research departments, postgraduate centres and constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

In a statement here, University Registrar R .Shivappa said the online applications for entrance examination to the courses will be received from October 4 and a portal will be opened for the purpose.

Interested students can check the website www.uompgadmissions.com for more details, the statement added.

