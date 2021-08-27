UoM impose curbs on girl students over police oral diktat

MYSURU

27 August 2021 19:16 IST

No public entry after 6.30 p.m. at Kukkarahalli Lake

The University of Mysore on Friday imposed curbs on the movement of girl students on Manasagangotri campus after dusk following an oral diktat from the city police as a safety measure in the wake of the alleged gang-rape of a girl student here.

It has prohibited girl students from moving around alone in the campus after 6.30 p.m. “We have issued the order on the instructions of the police,” said Registrar Shivappa.

In a release here, he said entry of visitors to the Kukkarahalli Lake premises has been banned after 6.30 p.m. as a precautionary measure and added that the security guards of the University have been asked to patrol the expansive campus between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. for the safety of students.

Kukkarahalli lake premises is a prominent destination for walkers and joggers and a lot of people visit the environs for the evening stroll daily.