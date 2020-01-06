UoM faculty member wins national award

A faculty member of the University of Mysore has been conferred with the Professor Umakant Sinha Memorial Award. Mohan C.D., assistant professor, Department of Studies in Molecular Biology, received the award at the Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru.
It is given by Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) for research in areas like biochemistry and molecular biology by scientists under the age of 40. He works under K.S. Rangappa, former VC, on the discovery of small molecule modulators of cancer cell death, the release added. He had recently got the NASI-Young Scientist Award.
ISCA was established as a science association in 1914 with an objective to advance and promote the cause of science in India. Every year, ISCA holds its annual meeting between January 3 and 7. The 107th ISCA annual meeting was being held at the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK campus in Bengaluru.
