UoM convocation today

The 102 nd annual convocation of University of Mysore will be held at the Crawford Hall here on Tuesday. The degrees will be conferred on 28,581 candidates and women have outshined men this year too like every year. Governor and Pro-Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot will declare the convocation open while NAAC Director S.C. Sharma will deliver the convocation address at 11 a.m.

On the occasion, the university will confer honorary doctorate on actor Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously. Defence scientist V.K. Aatre and folk musician Mahadevaswamy will receive the honorary doctorate.

Out of 28,581 candidates, 18,567 candidates – 64.96 percent - are women.

Bhavana G M is the top medalist this year with 19 gold medals and two cash prizes in M Sc Chemistry.

As many as 157 candidates, including 49 women, are receiving doctoral degrees. In total, 376 gold medals and 214 cash prizes will be shared by 213 candidates, including 158 women. A total of 5,677 candidates will be conferred with Master’s degrees with 3,740 being women. A total of 22,747 candidates are being awarded with bachelor’s degrees.