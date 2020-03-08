UoM bracing for NAAC ratings

Mysuru

08 March 2020 23:03 IST

The University of Mysore, which was accredited with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score of 3.47 out of 4 last time, is bracing for a higher rating in the ensuing rating exercise by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told The Hindu that the process to apply for NAAC rating has commenced and the varsity was compiling data and relevant documents pertaining to the university since February 1.

The process involves uploading data of the last five years. Once the data is submitted, the varsity has time to apply for NAAC rating in the stipulated format for which the last date is the end of March.

‘We have completed generating and uploading the data of the last five years and will complete the application process by the end of this month’’, said Prof. Hemantha Kumar.

The 5 year-data will have a maximum score of 700 marks after which the NAAC committee will visit the varsity for physical verification and assessment. This will carry 300 marks and will be critical in the final ranking.

The grading will be based on various parameters including curriculum enrichment, academic flexibility, student enrolment and profile, teaching and learning process, evaluation, research and innovation, and institutional values.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said he has accorded lot of importance to research besides ensuring adequate resources for it while publications in journals have also seen an increase. Apart from tapping the UGC for resources, the varsity has mobilised funds from its internal revenue and this will stand in good stead for the ratings.

“We expect the NAAC committee to visit the campus in May or June and the new ratings can be expected to be announced in July/August’’, he added.