UoM Academic Council okays renewal of accreditation of 173 degree colleges

After a heated debate, renewal granted for colleges in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajnagar districts

The Academic Council of University of Mysore (UoM) on Saturday gave its nod for the renewal of accreditation of 173 first grade colleges and 37 B.Ed colleges in Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts for the year 2022-23, after a heated debate. On getting the approval from the University Syndicate, the University will send its recommendation to the State government for its approval to renew the accreditation of the said colleges.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, who presided over the special meeting at the Vignana Bhavan here, said the renewal of accreditation is subject to the approval of the government. The colleges will be informed about the decision and ask them to fulfill the conditions set for their renewal..

The report of the Local Inspection Committee (LIC) constituted by the College Development Council (CDC) consisting of professors, deans, syndicate members and others will be uploaded to the government’s software after getting the Syndicate nod. Also, the meeting approved the University’s decision to permit the start of four new degree colleges for 2022-23.

Among the colleges in Mysuru district recommended for the renewal of accreditation, 23 are government colleges, eight are aided colleges, and a whopping 46 are private colleges. Also, the renewal of accreditation has been recommended for a one hotel management college, the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, and the JSS College of Speech and Hearing.

Likewise, the meeting gave its nod for the renewal of accreditation for eight government colleges, four aided colleges, and five private colleges in Chamarajanagar district; 11 government colleges, six aided colleges, and 15 private colleges in Mandya district; 20 government colleges, two government home science colleges, five aided colleges, and 15 private colleges in Hassan district.

The Council okayed the start of four new degree colleges – MIT First Grade College, Mysuru; Victory First Grade College, Mysuru; Nrupathunga Computer Science and Commerce First Grade College, Mysuru; and Vidyasoudha Academy of Management Science, Hassan. These colleges have sought permission to start B.Com, BCA and BBA courses.

Two colleges have sought permission for introducing new courses which was approved by the meeting.

When the meeting began with Loknath, Chairman, CDC, Mysuru, presenting details, a Council member from Mandya took objection to granting accreditation without verifying the infrastructure when some colleges lack facilities like restrooms. He sought to know why the Council members were left out in the Local Inspection Committee that inspected the colleges seeking renewal of accreditation.

Prof. Kumar said he had written for the inclusion of members in the committee but there was no reply from the government.

The VC said the University cannot say no to accreditation to the government colleges in case of any inadequacies but the facilities in private colleges are verified and managements warned in case they do not correct them before the next inspection.

L. Nagendra, MLA, who was present, asked the deans who were in the inspection committee on whether the private colleges fulfilled the conditions for accreditation.

One of the deans said: “The University is helpless when it comes to the government colleges but strongly warn the private colleges if they lack facilities and make sure they fulfill the conditions.”

When the VC was asked whether accreditation of any college has been suspended, the CDC Chairman said the university has not suspended any college but it tells the colleges to fulfill all conditions. “Last year, admissions had gone up by 30 per cent because of the 100 per cent results in second PU due to COVID-19. Some colleges lacked facilities but admissions went up.”

Finally, Mr. Nagendra, Niranjan Kumar, MLA, and C.N. Manje Gowda, MLC, gave their nod to send the accreditation report to the government and said they could consider surprise inspections of the colleges before the government announces its decision.

Registrar Shivappa announced the names of new Academic Council members, student representatives and the newly appointed deans.