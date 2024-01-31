UoM academic council meet: Concern over norms requiring AICTE approval for UG courses

January 31, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The academic council meeting of the University of Mysore (UoM) expressed concern over the new norms requiring AICTE approval for BBA and BCA undergraduate course.

The AICTE recently issued guidelines that stipulate that it will regulate Under Graduate courses in management (BBA/BMS) and computer application (BCA) along with Post Graduate courses in Management (MBA/MMS), and Computer Applications (MCA) from the academic year 2024-25 and hence all colleges and institutes offering these courses should seek AICTE approval.

The issue came up for discussion at the Academic Council meeting on Wednesday and Anand, professor, B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences, and member of the council, expressed concern over the developments.

Prof. Anand said certain colleges were opposed to the norms requiring AICTE approval as there were financial implications for government colleges.

While the private colleges were in a position to remit the requisite fee and other charges to AICTE, the government colleges cannot do so and hence there was the risk of these courses offered in government colleges being derecognised, he added.

The crux of the discussion was that the BBA - along with BCA - were in popular demand and the University being the affiliating body, ensures standards in the colleges offering these courses. Hence the role of AICTE was perceived to be redundant besides impeding into the academic autonomy of the varsity, according to the council members.

Besides, it could result in a situation where the private colleges which are not strapped for funds would advertise their courses as “AICTE Recognised’’ resulting in a drop in admission in the government colleges that may not have AICTE approval,” reasoned Prof. Anand and other members of the council.

There were also concerns that such directives impinged on the academic autonomy of the Universities. The last date for seeking the approval was February 26 and there was no clarity on the consequences of not taking the AICTE approval. But experience has shown that not seeking AICTE approval would result in derecognition, said the members.

The Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath who chaired the meeting, concurred with the arguments and said that they would write to the Government and higher education council and go by their advice. He remarked sardonically that in the days ahead the AICTE may also insist on its approval for BA and B.Com courses as well.

The Academic Council also took exception to the proposed centralised examination for PhD admission and said that this again impinged on the varsity’s academic autonomy. Already there were centralised examinations like NET at the national level, and KSET at the State level while PhD entrance test was conducted by the varsities.

But Prof. Lokanath said that a decision to conduct centralised PhD test has already been taken by the government. However, Prof. Anand said that the Academic Council should discuss the issue thoroughly and submit the opinion of the members to the government on why they were opposed to such a move. Registrar V.R. Shylaja and others were present.