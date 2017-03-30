UoM Academic Council halts move to give BIMS autonomy

The Academic Council of the University of Mysore on Thursday refused to approve the shifting of the Department of Studies in Business Administration to a different building and the establishing of Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences (BIMS) as an autonomous business school. A resolution in favour of this had been passed by the Syndicate last year.

The BIMS facility has been created using donations from the B.N. Bahadur Family Trust.

The subject of giving the institute autonomous status was discussed at length at the meeting chaired by acting Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Mane. Draft statutes for this was placed before the council for approval. The committee set up by the Syndicate for preparing the draft statutes suggested that the Department of Studies in Business Administration should continue in its present form and be located in a separate building, even as the autonomous body could be housed in the BIMS building. The department is now housed in the BIMS building.

. But the council unanimously opposed the proposal. Most of the council most members sought to know the reason for having an independent business school when the university is successfully running the Department of Management Studies.

On of them, Ramachandre Gowda, who is an MLC, suggested that the proposal be returned to the Syndicate expressing the council’s reluctance to give its nod.

Most of the members were also for retaining the university’s identity and not to go after donors for grants.