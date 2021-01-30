Karnataka

UoM: 1,091 candidates eligible to pursue PhDs

The results of the PhD entrance examination conducted in November last year by the University of Mysore were announced on Friday.

The results are available on the University of Mysore website http://www.uni-mysore.ac.in

According to a note issued by the University Registrar (Evaluation), 2,596 candidates had appeared for the examination conducted for various subjects. Among them, 1,091 candidates became eligible to pursue doctoral degree in their chosen subject.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 10:46:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/uom-1091-candidates-eligible-to-pursue-phds/article33705710.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY