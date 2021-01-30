UoM: 1,091 candidates eligible to pursue PhDs

The results of the PhD entrance examination conducted in November last year by the University of Mysore were announced on Friday.

The results are available on the University of Mysore website http://www.uni-mysore.ac.in

According to a note issued by the University Registrar (Evaluation), 2,596 candidates had appeared for the examination conducted for various subjects. Among them, 1,091 candidates became eligible to pursue doctoral degree in their chosen subject.