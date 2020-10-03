Unwritten rules can be relaxed by high command: C.T. Ravi

Hassan

03 October 2020 01:24 IST

He was recently appointed BJP national general secretary

Minister for Tourism C.T. Ravi has said that “one person, one post” is an “unwritten rule” in the BJP, but there have been instances of the party high command relaxing such rules.

This statement gains significance in the context of the expectation that he would quit the Ministry in the light of recently being appointed as national general secretary of the BJP.

While not directly citing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (77) by his name, he said, “Norms like ‘one person, one post’ or that people aged above 75 should not hold posts in the government are unwritten rules in the party. However, the party high command has relaxed these norms on some occasions.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ravi told presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Friday that he would speak to party’s senior leaders in New Delhi before taking a decision on resigning as Minister. He said he was ready to resign as Minister and he would do so when the party high command instructs him.

He was, however, quick to add, “If I were asked to choose between the party position and Minister’s post, I would go with the former.”

The Minister would be participating in BJP office-bearers’ meeting scheduled for October 5 and 6 in New Delhi. “I will discuss the issue with party’s national president J.P. Nadda, Amit Shah, and B.L. Santhosh and take a decision,” he added.