A total of 549 litres of wine, which had remained unsold at the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited’s (KSBCL) liquor depot at Koorgalli in Mysuru was destroyed.

According to an official statement, the unsold stock of 549 litres of wine at the KSBCL Liquor Depot at Koorgalli was destroyed by a team of Excise Department officials led by Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mysuru, H.K. Ramesh and other officials on November 15.