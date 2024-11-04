Unsold stock of liquor at KSBCL depots destroyed

The Excise Department on Monday destroyed about 110 bottles of unsold liquor stocked at the liquor depots of Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL) in Koorgalli and Hebbal in Mysuru.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mysuru, H.K. Ramesh Kumar, about 80 bottles of different premium brands of brandy had remained unsold in the liquor depot at Hebbal and another 30 bottles had remained unsold at the liquor depot at Koorgalli.

The destruction of the unsold liquor bottles was carried out on Monday in the presence of Ramesh Kumar and other officials of the liquor depot, said a press statement.

