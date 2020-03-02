Unseasonal rains stave off fire threat

Mysuru

Moderate to heavy rains lashed Bandipur and Nagarahole national parks on Monday providing short-term relief from the scourge of forest fires.

Almost 70 per cent of Bandipur received good showers lasting nearly 70 minutes and it has soaked and saturated the soil. T. Balachandra, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said GS Betta, Bandipur, Omkara, Kalkere, Hediyala, Nugu, and part of Kundkere ranges received showers and this will help stave off fire for at least another 10 days.

“In case we receive another spell of rains it will facilitate the growth of fresh shoots and will significantly diminish the threat of forest fire.’’

Similarly, Veeranahosahalli, Anechowkur and other parts of Nagarahole received rains which will provide relief for a few days against the outbreak of fire. Unseasonal rains lashed most parts of Mysuru district and surrounding regions, providing relief from the searing heat.

Mysuru city received light to moderate rains in the early hours of Monday. But there was a sudden burst of showers late in the afternoon lasting nearly 30 minutes which helped bring down the temperature to a certain extent. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, rain and thundershowers are expected to lash the region on Tuesday as well.