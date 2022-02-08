Unrest over hijab: Karnataka CM orders closure of all high schools and colleges for three days

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appeals to everyone, including political leaders, to desist from instigating students or issuing provocative statements over the episode

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in Karnataka for the next three days in an attempt to prevent further escalation of the row over students wearing hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms.

The Chief Minister, who is in New Delhi to meet various Union ministers, issued the order from there following reports of confrontations and violence from a few college campuses on February 8. There was stone-pelting in one college and caning by police in another.

“I appeal to all students, teachers and managements of schools and colleges, as well as people of Karnataka, to maintain peace and harmony,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Pointing out that the Karnataka High Court is looking into the issue, he appealed to all those concerned, especially students, to patiently wait for the court’s verdict.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi, he said it was very unfortunate that the row over dress code that started in one college had spread to various districts. “Similar situation had arisen in different States at different times, and courts have given judgments and directions from time to time,” he said.

Defending the dress code laid down by the government, the Chief Minister said, “We have put our case very clearly as per the Constitution and Karnataka Education Act. However, we have been waiting for directions of the Karnataka High Court.”

He appealed to students to maintain peace and harmony. He reminded them that they have to sit together in colleges and carry on with educational activities. Hence, it was very important for them to maintain peace and harmony, he said.

He appealed to everyone, including political leaders, to desist from instigating students or issuing provocative statements over the episode.