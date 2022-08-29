Unprecedented rain in Ramanagaram district causes havoc; two dead, many houses damaged

Over 5,000 houses have been flooded and around 2,200 houses damages due to downpour in Ramanagaram district. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Flooded area at Arkeshwara layout in Ramanagaram district. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Railway track waterlogged due to heavy rain at Chennapatna railway station. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Bakshikere lake breached it’s bund in Ramanagaram district. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

ADVERTISEMENT

The unprecedented rainfall in Ramanagaram district, near here, since the early hours of Monday has claimed lives of two persons and flooded over 5,000 houses, damaging around 2,200 houses.

While the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was flooded at various places due to overflowing lakes, the Ramanagar town, Channapatna and parts of Magadi taluk bore the brunt. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who went on an inspection of the rain-damaged areas in Ramanagaram, blamed the incomplete works that had clogged the drains for the flooding of the National Highway, homes and agriculture fields. ₹10,000 will be given as compensation immediately to the affected families, he said, adding that food kits that would last for a month has been distributed.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Anita Kumaraswamy , MLA , Minister for IT and Science &Technology Ashwath Narayan and Minister of Revenue R. Ashok visiting rain-hit areas of Ramanagaram district. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Providing the initial data on the extent of damage in the district, Mr. Bommai said that 2,200 homes, including 133 in Ramanagaram town, have been either partially or fully damaged while 3,863 homes across the district were inundated. “One person each in Channapatna and Ramanagaram taluks have died in the rain related incidents,” he added. Among the loss of cattle, he said 16 cows and about 450 sheep/goat had died while 5,500 poultry chicken perished in the floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bommai said that agriculture crops on 600 acres and horticulture crops in about 500 acres have been damaged. “More data will be available after a survey. It is not only the household equipment that has been damaged in inundation, but silk reeling units that are run at homes in Ramanagara town have suffered losses. Though not covered under NDRF norms, I have directed for a detailed survey of damages in such units.” The district administration has been directed to build homes for about 50 scheduled caste families, which have lost their huts in Gandhi Grama, he added.

In cases where lakes have been breached, he said that temporary arrangements would be made to plug the breach immediately, and Minor Irrigation department will be directed to take up construction of stronger bund after the rainy season.

Meeting of NHAI officials

A meeting of senior officials from National Highway Authority of India will be convened to discuss a possible change in the design of the national highway to prevent flooding of the road in future.

Potholes seen in flooded area of Arkeshwara layout in Ramanagaram district. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told presspersons at Ramanagaram, near here on Monday that the road had been designed taking into consideration the average rainfall of the 20 to 30 years. “However, the area received huge quantum of rainfall. We will direct the highway officials to redesign the highway in some areas. Wherever needed, design changes will be made.”

While former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that he would take up the issue of unscientific design of the highway with Union Minister for Surface Transport Nithi Gadkari, the Chief Minister also said that he would bring all the issues to his notice in a few days time when the Minister visits the state.