Unprecedented challenges before Government, says Yediyurappa

Highlighting the challenges before the State due to COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in his first public appearance after recovering from the infection, stressed the government’s commitment to build a welfare state in his Independence Day address on Saturday.

Due to the pandemic, the Independence Day celebrations were low-key. While no cultural programmes were held, ‘Corona Warriors’ and patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were special invitees for the programme.

Speaking after hoisting the National Flag, the Chief Minister said that floods and drought, besides the century’s most disruptive and dangerous pandemic COVID-19, have posed huge challenges. With economic recession, job losses, loss of revenue to the government, and social and economic activities coming to a grinding halt, citizens are in distress.”

Realising that lockdown was not the solution to check the spread of COVID-19 in the long run, Mr. Yediyurappa said the Government was facilitating the restart of economic activities by following Centre’s guidelines on wearing mask, washing hands and maintain social distancing. He urged citizens to cooperate with the government by following the guidelines and checking the spread of the pandemic.

He spoke of several programmes and schemes towards development of the State, such as Karnataka Industrial Facilitation Act aimed at improving ease-of-doing business. New plans and projects were also being executed to create employment opportunities, especially in rural areas, he said.

A relief package of ₹3,187 crore for migrant workers, daily wage workers, farmers, weavers, fishermen, construction workers, hairdressers, dhobis, taxi and autorickshaw drivers and other from unorganised sector had been announced. For farmers, along with the annual ₹6,000 assistance under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, the state government gives an additional ₹4,000. The first instalment of ₹2,000 had been released to around 50 lakh farmers in the State. Nearly 10 lakh farmers in the state have been given crop loans amounting to ₹6,500 crore. “For 2020-21 fiscal, the government has set a target of disbursing ₹14,500 crore of crop loans.”

With regard to health care, Mr. Yediyurappa said to manage COVID-19 on a war footing, several task forces had been constituted to manage the situation at state and district levels. “Dedicated hospitals for the treatment of the infected, fever clinics and Covid care centres in Bengaluru and in all other district headquarters of the state were set up, apart from quarantine facilities to identify and isolate the infected persons,” he said.

The union government had also announced insurance for ‘Corona Warriors’, including doctors, health workers, Asha workers, paramedical staff, anganwadi workers, police personnel, pourakarmikas. “The government is providing treatment free of cost if these warriors get infected by COVID-19; and in case of death, ₹30 lakh compensation is given to the kin,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said union government and other states had appreciated measures taken to conduct SSLC and CET successfully. To ensure students from rural areas access to online education, the Education Department had launched the Vidyagama programme, under which teachers go to the students’ doorsteps.

With heavy rains lashing many parts of the state, 11 districts are flood-hit. The government had issued orders to immediately give a relief of ₹10,000 to the affected families and ₹5 lakh for the construction of the new house if a house is completely damaged. A total of ₹984 crore is with the different Deputy Commissioners, he added.

Contingents from CRPF, CAR, Civil Police, BSF, KSRP, KSISF, Traffic Police, Women Police constables, took the guard of honour from the Chief Minister.

Governor Vajubhal R Vala also hoisted the National Flag at the Raj Bhavan.