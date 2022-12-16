Unpaid dues to rice mill owners: Kota promises to raise issue

December 16, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

Bengaluru

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary on Friday assured the rice mill owners that he would raise the issue of payment of dues totaling to about ₹7 crore with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the next few days.

His assurance came during the meeting with rice mill owners in the State that was convened to discuss the distribution of boiled rice and other issues. The rice mill owners informed the Minister that the rice supplied to the government at the MSP rates since 2018-2019 is still pending following which they had stopped supply of rice to the government, which has further caused problems.

In response, Mr. Poojary said that the decision has to be taken at the government level, and that it has to be brought before the Cabinet sub committee.

Utilisation of SC/ST funds

Meanwhile, the Minister told presspersons that the government has spent ₹10,783 crore against the total allocation of ₹20,843 crore for Scheduled Caste welfare, which will translate to about 52%, while ₹3,383 crore of the total allocation of ₹8,322 crore for Scheduled Tribe welfare has been spent, which is about 41 % of the allocation. The corporations working for the welfare of SCs have been allocated ₹1,000 crore, and selection of beneficiaries is under progress. For the first time, to bring harmonious relationships between students from SC/ST, OBC and minorities, he said Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Souharda hostels have been opened in Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalubargi, Mangaluru and Mysuru, and ₹250 crore has been allocated.

With respect to Backward Classes’ welfare, Mr. Poojary said that of the total allocation of ₹2,219 crore, ₹665 crore has been spent so far.