Karnataka

Unorganised workers likely to be brought under special package

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar distributing food kits to pandal workers in Hubballi on Wednesday.

‘Govt. largesse has given a boost to the morale of those hit by lockdown’

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that he had requested the Chief Minister to include workers from the different unorganised sectors too in the special package.

Speaking here on Wednesday after distributing food kits, being given by the Labour Department and various organisations, among workers from unorganised sectors, including pandal workers, Mr. Shettar said that the Chief Minister had, by announcing the special package, boosted the morale of the workers who had been badly hit by the lockdown.

Mr. Shettar said that the State government had taken every step to help the people of various sectors, and because of the lockdown, the pandemic is under control now. Workers from the unorganised sectors who had been left out from the special package announced by the State government, had already made an appeal to the Chief Minister. “However, there are some technical issues in the disbursement of the benefits under the package. They will be sorted out soon and steps will be taken to ensure assistance to all those in need,” he said. The Minister said that economic activities were slowly resuming after the relaxations announced in the lockdown norms and soon, they [economic activities] would gain momentum. Representatives of various organisations, including businessman Ramesh Bafna, Santosh Chauhan, Baburao, Shashank Ekbote, and others were present.

