Unnatural deaths of children should be a cause for concern, says NGO

With unnatural deaths of children below the age of 18 years totaling as many as 5,880 during calendar years 2021, 2022 and 2023, Odanadi Seva Samsthe, a Mysuru-based NGO engaged in rescue and rehabilitation of sexually-exploited women and children, has expressed concern over the loss of such a large number of young lives.

Rising numbers

According to data shared by the State Crime Records Bureau, Karnataka State Police, in response to an application filed under RTI by Odanadi Seva Samsthe, the number of unnatural deaths under 18 years of age in State was 1,918 during 2021, 1993 during 2022 and 1969 during 2023.

Highest in Bengaluru

Bengaluru City accounted for the highest number of such deaths by reporting 284, 331 and 338 during 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively, followed by Belagavi district, which reported 118, 116 and 93 during the three years. Bengaluru district reported the third highest such cases by accounting for 73, 92 and 80 cases during 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The Railway police in Karnataka have also registered 26, 48 and 37 cases of in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Unnatural deaths

The State Police terms deaths by accident, drowning, snake bite, coming in contact with live electric wire, death due to natural calamities, death due to attack by an animal, suicides or deaths under circumstances raising a reasonable suspicion as “unnatural deaths”.

Founder Director of Odanadi Seva Samsthe M.L. Parashuram, who is also a former member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) said the issue of such a large number of “unnatural deaths” of children should be taken seriously by parents, the government as well as society.

Possible reasons

The instances of unnatural deaths also call for paying attention to the mental state of children in families, where the parents are under excessive debt. Also, children could be part of suicide pacts by families that were overburdened by debt.

Other issues that need attention include the pressure of education in which children are not able to secure the results expected by their parents and peers. In some instances, children end their lives when they are denied of mobile phones, he pointed out.

He also sought to draw the attention of society towards children becoming victims of honour killings when their family members are against them falling in love with persons who do not belong to their caste or community.

Adequate counselling

Mr. Parashuram highlighted the absence of an adequate counselling system for the children while calling for measures by the government to understand the reasons for the high number of unnatural deaths of children and taking necessary steps.

