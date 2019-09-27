Unnatural death in prison: Fix ad hoc compensation, Karnataka govt. told

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the State government to compute ad hoc compensation payable in cases of 65 unnatural deaths that occurred in the State’s prisons from January 2012 till May 31, 2019.

The court said that the State authorities should adopt the method followed under Section 163-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 for calculating minimum compensation based on notional monthly income.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar issued the direction during hearing of a PIL petition suo motu initiated by the court on unnatural deaths in prisons.

However, the Bench said that total compensation payable in each case of unnatural deaths, including in case of suicide by prisoners, will be decided by a committee that the court proposes to appoint.

Earlier, senior counsel Dhyan Chinnappa, an amicus curiae, suggested that a committee comprising a retired judge be constituted to decide total compensation payable in each case of unnatural death.

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the State to submit data of unnatural death of prisoners from May 31, 2019 to September 30, 2019. Further hearing has been adjourned till November 5.