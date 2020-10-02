Unlock 5: Karnataka notifies guidelines

02 October 2020 22:29 IST

Following the Unlock 5 guidelines issued by the Centre, Karnataka on Friday notified its own set of guidelines.

It said that wearing masks has been made mandatory in public places and a penalty of ₹1,000 will be imposed on those not wearing a mask in the city corporation limits and ₹500 in towns and rural areas. Wearing masks – covering nose and mouth – has been made mandatory in public places, workplaces, and during travelling.

The guidelines also said social distance of 6ft must be maintained in public places, shopping centres, and grocery shops. Penalties will be collected for spitting in public places. The guidelines allowed reopening of cinemas, entertainment parks and swimming pools for sportspersons after October 15 with 50% capacity. However, opening is to be made as per the standard operating procedure issued by the State’s Information and Publicity Department and the Centre’s Information Department.

In areas outside containment zones, primary and secondary schools will be allowed to open in phases from October 15 after consultations with management of schools by following the SoP issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Primary and Secondary Education Department.

Online education and work from home will be encouraged. Students are allowed to visit schools only with permission of parents. Attendance is not compulsory. Higher education institutions in the science and technology stream, where research scholars and PG students need to access the labs, will be permitted to open from October 15.