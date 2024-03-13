Unlike the BJP, we will fulfil our promises, says Kharge

March 13, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Terming BJP assurances as mere hoaxes and criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he said failure to fulfil promises made during the last two Lok Sabha elections, All India Congress Committee president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has promised that his party will, if it were to come to power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, provide legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price (MSP) and take steps to double the income of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and anganwadi workers.

Addressing a gathering of beneficiaries of the State government’s five guarantee schemes at N.V. College Ground in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Kharge said that his party, unlike the BJP, will fulfil the promises just as it did in Karnataka.

“The BJP and Mr. Modi promised ₹15 lakh for every citizen. They also promised to generate two crore jobs every year. They fulfilled none of their promises. We have, however, fulfilled our poll promises in Karnataka by implementing all five guarantees. If we were come to power at the Centre, we will provide legal guarantee to MSP, take steps to double the income of ASHAs and anganwadi workers, undertake caste survey and provide stable jobs to 30 lakh youths in three years,” he said.

Reminding the people of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government’s decision to reject the demand for special status for Hyderabad Karnataka region (now Kalyana Karnataka), Mr. Kharge asked the people to reject the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP had thrown our demand for special status for this backward region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution. Then, we gave special status for the region through a Constitutional amendment. You must reject the BJP that rejected the demand for Article 371(J),” he said.

Terming Mr. Modi a liar and troublemaker, Mr. Kharge said that Mr. Modi has done nothing for the country’s development and the welfare of its people.

“Mr. Modi is more interested in showing Congress leaders such as Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in bad light rather than focusing on development works. Mr. Modi goes to a railway station and flags off every new train instead of coming up with big development projects. Before pointing his fingers at the Congress, he must show his capability in work. We are ready to show our performance report. Let Mr. Modi also do the same,” he said.

‘Protect Constitution’

Obliquely referring to BJP Lok Sabha member Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks over changing the Constitution, Mr. Kharge called upon the people to protect the Constitution and democracy.

“A BJP MP says that the Constitution should be changed. His party’s State president clarifies that the MP’s statement doesn’t reflect the party’s stand. It is a well-thought-out game plan. After a prolonged struggle, we gained Independence. Many people sacrificed their lives for freedom. Our freedom, democracy and the Constitution are the result of a heroic fight and sacrifice. We need to protect them,” he said.

Mr. Kharge also said that the BJP government at the Centre is harassing the Congress in its bid desperate bid to win the elections.

“The Income Tax Department has got the Congress bank account frozen. We are now not able to take money from it. The BJP has received ₹335 crore in a single day. It has received ₹6,000 crore through electoral bonds. The Income Tax Department doesn’t file cases against the BJP or get the BJP bank accounts frozen,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and others were present.

