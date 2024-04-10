Unlike in the Congress, we stand beside Modi to work with him, says Bommai

April 10, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“Unlike in the Congress, we don’t stand in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with our hands tied. Instead, we stand beside Mr. Modi to work with him and to support him,” the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, he said that when in power, the only work of the Congress leaders was to stand in front of their high command with applications seeking relief.

“But that is not the case now as we work in a proper system. The question of lobbying does not arise at all under Mr. Modi’s rule. The officials will do their work and what is due to the State will be released by the Centre,” he said.

Replying strongly to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that 25 MPs of the BJP from Karnataka were cowards, Mr. Bommai said that when one worked in a system, the question of individuality does not arise at all.

Mocking the statement of the Congress that it will form a government at the Centre, Mr. Bommai sought to know how is it possible for the Congress to form a government when it is contesting only 200 seats out of the total 543 seats.

“Moreover, it has aligned with parties that have announced their own manifestoes. While the manifesto of the Congress says one thing, the manifestoes of the DMK, the TMC and the AAP are different. Whom should the pubic believe?”, he asked.

He said that the Congress, which won’t come to power in the country, is announcing false guarantee schemes of giving money to the people.

Mr. Bommai termed the move of the State government to approach the Supreme Court on drought relief as a politically motivated move. “Mr. Siddramaiah is the reason for reduction in the allocation to Karnataka under the 15th Finance Commission as he failed to give a realistic picture of the State. During the previous governments also, relief was released after eight-10 months,” he said.

