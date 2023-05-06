Unlike Congress, BJP works for people’s welfare: Smriti Irani

May 06, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Kalaburagi

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, has wondered what will Congress do by giving guarantee cards to the people of Karnataka as the warranty of that party had expired in the country.

She was addressing an election rally at Yadgir on Saturday and sought votes for party candidate Venkatareddy Mudnal.

Referring to the “lack of development” in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency from where she was elected, Ms. Irani said that the Gandhi family was in power for 40 years. However, 60% of the people did not have electricity, water, and shelter. “This was the way of development that Congress did at Amethi,” she said.

The Union Minister said that the difference between Congress and BJP was that the former fought for “its self-development”, but the BJP was working for the welfare of the people.

The double-engine government at the Centre and in the State had brought many new projects to Karnataka. A total of 10,000 km of road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was laid. An express corridor between Chennai and Surat, which will pass through Yadgir district, a four-lane road between Bidar and Ballari, a nursing college for Yadgir, a new airstrip for Koppal, and a Bidar to Nanded new rail line were the key projects which were coming soon, she said.

“Rahul Gandhi is saying that he will release ₹5,000 crore to Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board. But, we will release ₹7,500 crore every year for the development of the region,” the Union Minister said.

Ms. Irani tried to explain the poll promises by BJP and said that her party would implement all promises if it came to power again.

Finally, she requested people to vote for Mr. Mudnal and expressed confidence that party would come to power with a full majority.

