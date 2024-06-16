ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown person dead in Channarayapatna, police look for identity

Published - June 16, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person aged around 40 to 45 years was found dead at Rameshwara Extension at Channarayapatna in Hassan district on Friday, June 14. Going by the tattoo of Hindi text on his chest, the police suspect him to be from north India.

Madhu Kumar of Vinayaka Gas Agency in Channarayapatna filed the complaint with Channarayapatna Town Police stating that an unknown person was found hanging in the hall above his agency office. The police registered an unnatural death report.

According to the police, the dead man had tattooed two words—Maa and Sharwa – in Hindi on his chest. The police are looking for his whereabouts to further investigate the case.

