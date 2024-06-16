GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unknown person dead in Channarayapatna, police look for identity

Published - June 16, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person aged around 40 to 45 years was found dead at Rameshwara Extension at Channarayapatna in Hassan district on Friday, June 14. Going by the tattoo of Hindi text on his chest, the police suspect him to be from north India.

Madhu Kumar of Vinayaka Gas Agency in Channarayapatna filed the complaint with Channarayapatna Town Police stating that an unknown person was found hanging in the hall above his agency office. The police registered an unnatural death report.

According to the police, the dead man had tattooed two words—Maa and Sharwa – in Hindi on his chest. The police are looking for his whereabouts to further investigate the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.