Unkal lake renamed

Members of Some Veerashaiva Lingayat organisations renamed Unkal Lake as Sri Channabasava Sagar after Sri Channabasavanna, 12th century saint, in Hubballi on Sunday.

They celebrated the Sri Channabasavanna Jayanti and performed puja to Sri Basaveshwara and Sri Channabasavanna. Some women carried Vachana books on their heads and chanted Vachanas.

Sri Channabasavananda Swami, who addressed the gathering, said that the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation had passed a resolution on this and the High Court of Karnataka had upheld the resolution. “We have decided to rename the lake as the government is delaying it,” he said.

A name board that reads Sri Channabasava Sagar was unveiled on the banks of the lake. BJP leader and son of Member of Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar Sankalp Shettar paid his respects to Sri Basaveshwara and Sri Channabasavanna.

Seers Sri Siddalinga Swami of Eradettina Mutt, Sri Basavalinga Swami and Sri Shadakshari Swami and community leaders Channu Patil, Rajanna Koravi, Gangadhar Dodawad, Umesh Gowda, Ajjappa Horakeri, Ajjappa Bendigeri, Basanna Hebballi and others were present.