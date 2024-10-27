GIFT a SubscriptionGift
University-village engagement translates into skill and economic value, says V-C

Published - October 27, 2024 07:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka Battu Satyanarayana speaking at a product-development and entrepreneurship training programme at Gunjbablad village in Kalaburagi district.

Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka Battu Satyanarayana speaking at a product-development and entrepreneurship training programme at Gunjbablad village in Kalaburagi district. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka Battu Satyanarayana has said that the engagement of institutions of higher learning like universities with the grassroots human settlements such as villages will result in the development of skills to add value to the country’s economy.

“It is important to have a university-community engagement to empower women’s groups. Women must acquire food produce-based skills to develop products and market them to maintain sustainable livelihood opportunities. The Central University has been contributing to empowering women producer groups by providing market opportunities and facilitating linkages. Women need to take micro-initiatives at the household level by promoting backyard vegetable gardens to maintain good health and nutrition. Skill development training programmes provide innovative means to convert different foodgrains and vegetable produce like tomatoes into processed products, pickles and other products. I assure women participants that the Central University will sustain the support and engagement with the women producer groups,” he said.

He was speaking at a product-development and entrepreneurship training programme for beneficiaries from Kayaka Women Producers Group of Gunjbablad village in Kalaburagi district under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) recently.

The event was organised by the Department of Social Work in the Central University.

Resource person from the Department of Food Processing and Food Engineering, Zonal Agricultural Research Station, Kalaburagi, Ambarish Ganachari conducted a training session on peanut cookies (chakki) product.

He explained the process of making peanut cookies, packing, pricing, promoting and marketing.

He also gave orientation to women on the equipment available to produce peanut cookies. Later, he demonstrated the real preparation of peanut cookies.  All women in the workshop were involved in the preparation of peanut cookies and carefully observed the preparation of the product in the workshop.

Head of the Department of Social Work in the Central University Pavitra Alur appreciated the zeal of the women to learn preparation of new products to expand their livelihood options. She thanked the Central University for consistent support for the extension programmes of her department.

Central University faculty member Channaveer R.M. and Gunjbablad School Head Master Abhijit Ningappa and others participated in the event.

