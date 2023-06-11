University to confer honorary doctorate on native healer, grassroots inventor

June 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Belagavi

University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, will confer honorary doctorates to Tulasi Gowda, native healer and environmentalist, and Abdul Khadar Nadakattin, grassroots inventor.

The honoris causa Ph.Ds will be awarded during the university’s convocation in Dharwad on Monday.

Ms. Gowda hails from Uluvare in Ankola taluk of Uttar Kannada district. She has documented several medicinal plants and native species and has been preserving them.

Mr. Nadakattin, founder of Vishwashanti Krishi Research Centre at Annigeri in Dharwad district, produces agricultural implements and equipment.

The Union government has conferred Padmashri on the two personalities.

The 36th annual convocation of the UAS will be held at the Farmers Knowledge Centre on the university campus at 11 a.m.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Himanshu Pathak will deliver the convocation address. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor, will inaugurate the ceremony.

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is the Pro-Chancellor, will preside over it.

Degrees will be awarded to 966 candidates, including 71 doctoral students, 269 Masters and 626 Bachelors degree students.

Of these, 789 will receive the degree in person from the Chancellor and the remaining 177 candidates will receive their degree in absentia.

During the convocation, a total of 626 graduates, including 404 from Agriculture, 66 in Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, 63 in Forestry, 65 in Community Science 65, along with 28 graduates from B.Tech (Food Technology) will receive their degrees. A total of 269 candidates will be receiving their post-graduate degrees. The Doctor of Philosophy degree will be conferred on 71 candidates, 63 in person and eight in absentia.

As many as 38 gold medals instituted by the UAS and six other gold medals and nine cash prizes will be awarded to meritorious students.

In the under-graduate courses, Akshatha K.V. will receive UAS Gold Medal and Sitaram Jindal Foundation Gold Medal for securing the highest OGPA (9.394/10) in B.Sc (Agri) degree programme.

Renuka Shahapur will receive the Prof. S.D. Kololgi Memorial Gold Medal for securing the highest OGPA (9.277/10) in Horticulture course, while Veena Ravi Naik will receive UAS Gold Medal for securing the highest OGPA (9.119/10) in B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture Marketing and Cooperation.