University School of Engineering to double its intake in future, says registrar

July 21, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The School of Engineering (SOE) started by the University of Mysore in 2021, will strive to double its intake in future and prove competitive to reputed private colleges.

This was started by the UoM registrar V.R. Shailaja on Friday, July 21, after inaugurating AMUSE 2023, the annual cultural event of the nascent college.

Ms. Shailja said that the present intake of the SOE is 600 and in the coming years it should strive to double the intake. The registrar also said all assistance would be provided by the varsity for the SOE and in the days ahead, national and multi-national companies would be invited for conducting campus selections and ensure recruitments.

She underlined the importance of technical education in the present times and said that the demand has also led to an increase in the fee structure of private engineering colleges. But the establishment of SOE by the University of Mysore has helped a large number of students given its reasonable fee structure.

She said the role of engineers and the field of engineering is not confined to one field and has spread to influence every aspect of human activity and engineers have collaborated with scientists and engaged in space research at ISRO, NASA etc, she said. Ms. Shailaja expressed confidence that students passing out of SOE would make their mark in their chosen fields. Outgoing students of the UoM have left their imprint in various fields and similarly students passing out of SOE should be able to find a place of pride in organisations like ISRO, NASA etc.

Ms. Shailaja stressed the importance of personality development along with academics and urged the students to be well-rounded and be more creative and constructive. Noting that technically qualified students from India were found in every part of the world, she said there were ‘’mini-India’’ in many countries as in Singapore and Dubai.

The Dean of SOE Prof. Shankar said that the launch of NEP has created a competitive environment and the SOE has been modelled after any world class varsity and has introduced courses like biomedical and robotics. He urged the students to be creative in their projects as it would benefit them.

Prof. T. Anantha Padmanabhan, Director of SOE said efforts are on to ensure 100 per cent placements for students through campus placements so that they get recruited even before the completion of the course. Coordinators Dr. C. Sunil, T.M. Pradeep were present.

