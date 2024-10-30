GIFT a SubscriptionGift
University retired employees protest delay in pension

Published - October 30, 2024 10:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Gulbarga University’s Retired Employees’ Association members staging a sit-in protest in the Registrar’s chamber on Wednesday.

Gulbarga University’s Retired Employees’ Association members staging a sit-in protest in the Registrar’s chamber on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Gulbarga University’s Retired Employees’ Association staged a sit-in protest at the Registrar’s chambers on the university campus here on Wednesday seeking timely payment of pension and extending retirement benefits as per the 7th Pay Commission.

Association president S.D. Amoji and Secretary H. Bajantri along with 50 retired employees entered the chamber and staged a sit-in for nearly three hours, demanding that pension be deposited to their accounts on the last day of the month. They alleged that all the retired employees were receiving pension after a delay of 3-4 days every month.

Association member M.B. Sajjan said that the association had requested the concerned authorities at the university for a timely deposit of their pension, on the last day of the month, to avoid any delays due to bank holidays. However, the university deposited the pension to their respective accounts only in the afternoon, after the protest.

