ADVERTISEMENT

University of Mysore’s G-20 connect meeting held to engage young scholars

May 20, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MYSURU

150 scholars from different colleges and domains participated

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Mysore recently conducted a G-20 university connect programme which stimulated out-of-the-box thinking and responses to contemporary issues from young scholars and the student community.

The event was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Research and Information Systems (RIS New Delhi), National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS Bangalore) and Department of International Relations, Maharaja’s College, University of Mysore.

The centre piece of the event was the young scholars’ round table on the theme of “Engaging Young Minds” and it was followed by a panel discussion and question-and-answer session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, 150 scholars from different colleges and domains including International Relations, Engineering, Ayurveda, Economics, Business Management and Science &Technology participated, said Bharati Hiremath, Head and Founder Coordinator, Department of International Relations, University of Mysore.

K.S. Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore, delivered the inaugural address and he appreciated the concept of “Engaging Young Minds” as a part of G-20 and described the youth as nation builders and leaders of the future.

Akriti Sharma, a scholar from NIAS, spoke on “Climate Action and Agenda” and said that G-20 can bridge the gap between the developed and developing countries to build consensus for transitioning into renewable energy and technology transfer and achieve energy security in the present times of global warming.

Renuka Hiremath from VTU, Belagavi, opined that solar agriculture could be a game-changer for all the G-20 countries. She said India, being a tropical country with the world’s largest solar farm in Rajasthan and the third largest in Pavagada in Tumakuru, could make the utmost use of this by developing better solar energy systems with better storage capacities.

There were presentations on heritage conservation and technology, preserving the cultural heritage of indigenous communities, etc followed by a panel discussion and Q and A session. D. Subha Chandran, Dean, School of Conflict and Security Studies, NIAS, .C.A. Shreedhara, Principal, Maharaja’s College, and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US