University of Mysore’s G-20 connect meeting held to engage young scholars

May 20, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The University of Mysore recently conducted a G-20 university connect programme which stimulated out-of-the-box thinking and responses to contemporary issues from young scholars and the student community.

The event was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Research and Information Systems (RIS New Delhi), National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS Bangalore) and Department of International Relations, Maharaja’s College, University of Mysore.

The centre piece of the event was the young scholars’ round table on the theme of “Engaging Young Minds” and it was followed by a panel discussion and question-and-answer session.

In all, 150 scholars from different colleges and domains including International Relations, Engineering, Ayurveda, Economics, Business Management and Science &Technology participated, said Bharati Hiremath, Head and Founder Coordinator, Department of International Relations, University of Mysore.

K.S. Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore, delivered the inaugural address and he appreciated the concept of “Engaging Young Minds” as a part of G-20 and described the youth as nation builders and leaders of the future.

Akriti Sharma, a scholar from NIAS, spoke on “Climate Action and Agenda” and said that G-20 can bridge the gap between the developed and developing countries to build consensus for transitioning into renewable energy and technology transfer and achieve energy security in the present times of global warming.

Renuka Hiremath from VTU, Belagavi, opined that solar agriculture could be a game-changer for all the G-20 countries. She said India, being a tropical country with the world’s largest solar farm in Rajasthan and the third largest in Pavagada in Tumakuru, could make the utmost use of this by developing better solar energy systems with better storage capacities.

There were presentations on heritage conservation and technology, preserving the cultural heritage of indigenous communities, etc followed by a panel discussion and Q and A session. D. Subha Chandran, Dean, School of Conflict and Security Studies, NIAS, .C.A. Shreedhara, Principal, Maharaja’s College, and others were present.