University of Mysore withdraws curbs on girl students after uproar

This followed directive of Minister who said varsities should strengthen security

A day after issuing a controversial order imposing curbs on the movement of girl students on Manasagangotri campus here after dusk, in the wake of a gangrape incident at Chamundi foothills, the University of Mysore on Saturday withdrew the directive.

This came hours after Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan directed the university to withdraw the directive. “University campuses are normally big, but that does not mean we should curb the movement of girl students on campuses. Instead, we should work towards creating a safe atmosphere inside the campuses,” he said.

In a note issued here on Saturday, Registrar Shivappa said Friday’s order issued by him stood withdrawn. The university has instead issued an advisory to all the students to be watchful on the campus after dusk as a safety precaution. Also, the order said public entry to Kukkarahalli lake premises would be restricted after 6.30 p.m. as a precautionary measure.

More patrolling

The Registrar said security guards had been asked to patrol the campus from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The university’s earlier order had drawn flak from various quarters as it specifically enforced curbs on girl students, who were told not to sit alone or go around unaccompanied on the campus after 6.30 p.m. The Registrar had said the curbs were issued on the oral instructions of the police as a safety measure.

The university diktat was criticised as it restrained only girl students instead of taking steps to provide adequate security on the campus.

Meanwhile, KPCC Women’s Wing president Pushpa Amarnath on Saturday sought to know why the university tried to curb the freedom of girl students on the campus. “On whose pressure the order imposing curbs on the movement of girl students on the campus after 6.30 p.m. was issued,” she asked.

Ms. Amarnath asked why there were no such curbs issued for boys. Such restrictions should actually be imposed on them, she argued. “Is it possible to build a bright future for girls by curbing their freedom?” she questioned.

For safer campuses

Meanwhile, Dr. Narayan said he had also instructed Vice-Chancellors of all universities to strengthen safety measures by installing more CCTV cameras and improving patrolling within the campuses. He said he would discuss with all the people concerned about stepping up patrolling within the campuses. Universities could also consider the use of drones to tighten vigilance, he said.