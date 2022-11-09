University of Mysore to promote athletic development

It has signed an MoU with a private company for the purpose

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 09, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Mysore has signed an MoU with Giggr Technologies Pvt Ltd to promote athletic development and sports science management.

The MoU provides for promoting excellence in 29 sporting disciplines by digitising the data pertaining to the sportspersons and can be curated to meet the requirements of each individual athlete and thus be personalised.

A release said investments into devices, wearables, sensors and scanners will be made to enable seamless recording of data and real time event management with a dedicated Unified Messaging that will be encrypted end to end. The platform - developed by Giggr Technologies -  will continuously guide both athletes and the University and pave way for ‘’On Demand Content / Education, Training, Practice and Performance with Real Time Learning’’, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The scope of the platform is not limited to playing and it also facilitates those who  do not  succeed in competitive sports to pursue alternative careers in the related areas. The experiment will showcase the possibilities that sports hold and help bring it from the periphery to the mainstream and mark a significant step in the growth of sports at grassroots level, the release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Vic-Chancellor of University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar, R Shivappa, Registrar, Subbu Iyer, CEO, Giggr Technologies Private Limited, .P Krishnaiah, Director of Physical Education of the varsity, and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app