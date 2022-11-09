University of Mysore to promote athletic development

It has signed an MoU with a private company for the purpose

The University of Mysore has signed an MoU with Giggr Technologies Pvt Ltd to promote athletic development and sports science management.

The MoU provides for promoting excellence in 29 sporting disciplines by digitising the data pertaining to the sportspersons and can be curated to meet the requirements of each individual athlete and thus be personalised.

A release said investments into devices, wearables, sensors and scanners will be made to enable seamless recording of data and real time event management with a dedicated Unified Messaging that will be encrypted end to end. The platform - developed by Giggr Technologies - will continuously guide both athletes and the University and pave way for ‘’On Demand Content / Education, Training, Practice and Performance with Real Time Learning’’, the release added.

The scope of the platform is not limited to playing and it also facilitates those who do not succeed in competitive sports to pursue alternative careers in the related areas. The experiment will showcase the possibilities that sports hold and help bring it from the periphery to the mainstream and mark a significant step in the growth of sports at grassroots level, the release said.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Vic-Chancellor of University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar, R Shivappa, Registrar, Subbu Iyer, CEO, Giggr Technologies Private Limited, .P Krishnaiah, Director of Physical Education of the varsity, and others.