University of Mysore to launch pharmacy courses from 2022-23

The goal of University of Mysore is to emerge as a major R&D centre for pharmaceuticals

The University of Mysore is set to introduce a pharmacy course from the new academic year (2022-23) in continuation of the expansion of its offerings of professional courses.

The century-old varsity introduced engineering degree in select and specialised subjects from 2021-22, and the introduction of pharmacy courses is consequent to the clearance issued by authorities.

This was announced by Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, during the AICTE-Induction programme for students of Mysore University School of Engineering in Mysuru on June 1.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said there was a bar on introduction of pharmacy colleges all these years, but the varsity received the go-ahead on May 31. ‘’We will apply to the authorities concerned to introduce B.Pharm, and are well-quipped to offer the course to coincide with the start of the new academic year some time during September,” Prof. Hemantha Kumar added.

He said the plan is to draw upon the UoM’s strength in chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology, and synergise the activities of all these branches culminating in product development.

‘’Our aim is not to launch a new department to merely offer conventional courses, but have a vision to create a research and development centre culminating in setting the bar in R&D in pharmaceuticals, resulting in new products for the welfare of the community,” said Prof. Hemantha Kumar.

With regard to infrastructure, he said the varsity is already equipped with a new building, which is in a ready-to-occupy mode. The new department will be named Mysore University School of Pharmacy.

The varsity has embarked on introduction of new courses suited to the requirement of the industry, and the School of Engineering launched in 2021-22 was a step in this direction. It has introduced futuristic subjects like Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Biomedical & Robotic Engineering.

The first batch of engineering students underwent an induction programme in January, and the second round of the induction programme commenced on June 1.

Dr. T. Ananthapadmanabha, Director, Mysore University School of Engineering, said the second round of induction will familiarise students with programmes to be unveiled during the semester, besides exposing them to language and culture, which is part of the National Education Policy.

Maddikere, president, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru, who spoke on Kananda and its antiquity, pointed out that the language had reached great heights about 1,500 to 2,000 years ago when classical works were churned out by Kannada writers. However, English holds sway over society even though literary works of many Kannada writers are worthy of the Nobel prize.